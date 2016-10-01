Metformin reduces weight gain in overweight/obese adolescents with type 1 diabetes

Commentary on: Libman IM, Miller KM, DiMeglio LA, et al., T1D Exchange Clinic Network Metformin RCT Study Group. Effect of metformin added to insulin on glycemic control among overweight/obese adolescents with type 1 diabetes: a randomized clinical trial. JAMA ;314:2241–50 .

Context Weight gain in individuals with type 1 diabetes (T1D) is associated with an increase in other cardiovascular risk factors (eg, hypertension, dyslipidaemia) and increasing insulin resistance, often requiring higher doses of insulin to maintain adequate glycaemic control. The goal of the current study was to explore the use of metformin to improve glycaemic control in overweight and obese adolescents with T1D.