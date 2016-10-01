rss
Evid Based Med 21:186 doi:10.1136/ebmed-2016-110402
  • Therapeutics/Prevention
  • Randomised controlled trial

Metformin reduces weight gain in overweight/obese adolescents with type 1 diabetes

  1. Arya M Sharma
  1. University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
  1. Correspondence to: Dr Arya M Sharma, Li Ka Shing Building, Rm 1-116, 87th Avenue and 112th Street, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada T6G 2E1; amsharm{at}ualberta.ca

Commentary on: Libman IM, Miller KM, DiMeglio LA, et al., T1D Exchange Clinic Network Metformin RCT Study Group. Effect of metformin added to insulin on glycemic control among overweight/obese adolescents with type 1 diabetes: a randomized clinical trial. JAMA 2015;314:224150.

Context

Weight gain in individuals with type 1 diabetes (T1D) is associated with an increase in other cardiovascular risk factors (eg, hypertension, dyslipidaemia) and increasing insulin resistance, often requiring higher doses of insulin to maintain adequate glycaemic control. The goal of the current study was to explore the use of metformin to improve glycaemic control in overweight and obese adolescents with T1D.

Methods

A total of 140 overweight or obese adolescents with T1D, treated with either an insulin pump or at least three daily injections of insulin, age of 12 to <20 years, HbA1c level of 7.5–9.9% and a body mass …

[Full text of this article]

This Article

  1. Extract
  2. Full text
  3. PDF
  4. All Versions of this Article:
    1. ebmed-2016-110402v1
    2. 21/5/186 most recent

Responses

  1. Submit a response
  2. No responses published

Google Scholar

  1. Articles by Sharma, A. M.

Social bookmarking

Free Sample

This recent issue is free to all users to allow everyone the opportunity to see the full scope and typical content of EBM.
View free sample issue >>


Don't forget to sign up for content alerts so you keep up to date with all the articles as they are published.

View the article here

View the article here

Navigate This Article