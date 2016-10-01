Metformin reduces weight gain in overweight/obese adolescents with type 1 diabetes
- University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
- Correspondence to: Dr Arya M Sharma, Li Ka Shing Building, Rm 1-116, 87th Avenue and 112th Street, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada T6G 2E1; amsharm{at}ualberta.ca
Commentary on: .
Context
Weight gain in individuals with type 1 diabetes (T1D) is associated with an increase in other cardiovascular risk factors (eg, hypertension, dyslipidaemia) and increasing insulin resistance, often requiring higher doses of insulin to maintain adequate glycaemic control. The goal of the current study was to explore the use of metformin to improve glycaemic control in overweight and obese adolescents with T1D.
Methods
A total of 140 overweight or obese adolescents with T1D, treated with either an insulin pump or at least three daily injections of insulin, age of 12 to <20 years, HbA1c level of 7.5–9.9% and a body mass …