High consumption of potatoes may increase risk of developing type 2 diabetes

Commentary on: Muraki I, Rimm ER, Willett WC, et al. Potato consumption and risk of type 2 diabetes: results from three prospective cohort studies. Diabeties Care ;39:376–84 .

Context

Potatoes are commonly consumed in the USA and European countries. In the USA, it accounts for ∼21% of all vegetable consumption.1 Potatoes are considered as a healthy vegetable in the National Guideline of Healthy Eating established by the Department of Agriculture2 and as an eligible vegetable by the Special Supplemental Nutrition Programme for women, infants and children by the Institute of Medicine.3 The health effects of potatoes on cardiometabolic health, however, remain inconclusive, because potatoes are high in both high glycaemic carbohydrate and potassium. To address the critical data gap, the present study by Muraki et al aimed to comprehensively and prospectively investigate the association between potato consumption and incident risk of type 2 diabetes (T2DM).