rss
The abstract/extract view of this article is free (link available in right hand box).
Access to the full text of this article requires a subscription or payment.
Cover
Full text
Original EBM Research: Avoiding alert fatigue in pulmonary embolism decision support: a new method to examine ‘trigger rates’
  • Anne Press,
  • Sundas Khan,
  • Lauren McCullagh,
  • Andy Schachter,
  • Salvatore Pardo,
  • Nina Kohn,
  • Thomas McGinn
Evid Based Med 2016;21:6 203-207 Published Online First: 23 September 2016 doi:10.1136/ebmed-2016-110440
To view this item, select one of the options below:
or
or
or
or
or