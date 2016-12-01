Value and usability of unpublished data sources for systematic reviews and network meta-analyses

Background

Systematic reviews and evidence-based medicine form the foundation of decision-making for healthcare agencies, making the robustness of the evidence base paramount.1–4 Where direct randomised evidence between all relevant comparators is limited or unavailable, network meta-analysis (NMA) is increasingly being used to inform healthcare decision-making.5 Feasibility of an NMA is determined by the presence of a connected network and the comparability of the data.6

It is rare that all data for all end points of interest are available or reported in peer-reviewed publications, and gaps in the available data can preclude evidence synthesis due to the absence of parameters to inform or connect evidence networks.7 ,8

In conducting a systematic review, peer-reviewed publications and (non-peer-reviewed) conference proceedings are searched to identify studies relevant to the research question.1 ,2 When such evidence is limited, inclusion of data from other sources can be important.9 ,10

Owing to the increased transparency in clinical trial reporting mandated by a number of authorities, additional sources of data are becoming more accessible, for example, through publicly accessible websites of clinical trial registries. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requires all interventional studies of all drugs, biologics and devices, falling within its jurisdiction to be registered on ClinicalTrials.gov, and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) stipulates that all trials carried out in the European Union are registered in the European Clinical Trials database (EudraCT). On 21 July 2014, it became mandatory for sponsors to post summary information on the EudraCT, including trial design, objective(s), baseline characteristics and end point data, which are made available to the public.11 ,12

As part of regulatory submissions, the EMA and the FDA publish publically available documents that provide selected trial results used to inform these submissions. For example, the EMA's European Public Assessment Report (EPAR) provides information on the medicine as well as the EMA assessment, and the FDA's preapproval and postmarketing documents report limited clinical trial information. Both agencies may also request additional data on end points that are not otherwise reported or published should they feel the study sponsor has not provided enough data to inform the regulatory decision.11 ,13 Redacted versions of clinical study reports, the most detailed source of data for clinical trials, are sometimes made available by trial sponsors through the sponsor websites. However, these websites are often not user-friendly and finding the clinical study report of interest is tricky. In addition, if the report is available, these documents are long and challenging to navigate.

Thus, systematic reviewers have an increasing number of sources available to populate data extraction forms appropriately and completely, in order to have all available information pertinent to the assessment and conduct of an NMA. We illustrate, through the use of case studies, the importance of considering additional data sources for clinical trial data beyond peer-reviewed publications, such as clinical trials registries and clinical study reports. Failure to do so may result in incomplete data and preclude or potentially bias analyses.