Existing evidence is insufficient to justify metformin or other agents as first-line therapy for type 2 diabetes

Rene Rodriguez-Gutierrez 1 , 2 , Victor M Montori 3 1 Knowledge and Evaluation Research Unit , Mayo Clinic , Rochester, Minnesota , USA 2 Division of Endocrinology , University Hospital ‘Dr. Jose E. Gonzalez’ Autonomous University of Nuevo Leon , Monterrey , Mexico 3 Knowledge and Evaluation Research Unit and Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, Metabolism and Nutrition , Mayo Clinic , Rochester, Minnesota , USA Correspondence to Dr Victor M Montori, Knowledge and Evaluation Research Unit and Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, Metabolism and Nutrition, Mayo Clinic, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905, USA; montori.victor{at}mayo.edu

Commentary on: Palmer SC, Mavridis D, Nicolucci A, et al. Comparison of clinical outcomes and adverse events associated with glucose-lowering drugs in patients with type 2 diabetes: a meta-analysis. JAMA ;316:313–324 .

Context A broad consensus supports the use of metformin as first-line therapy for patients with type 2 diabetes. Clinicians and patients, however, may be interested in using newer antihyperglycaemic drugs as first-line treatment, but their relative advantages to metformin—beyond burden of treatment and hypoglycaemic potential—remain uncertain. The systematic review by Palmer et al sought to evaluate the relative efficacy and safety of glucose-lowering drugs in patients with type 2 diabetes.