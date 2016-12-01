Existing evidence is insufficient to justify metformin or other agents as first-line therapy for type 2 diabetes
- 1Knowledge and Evaluation Research Unit, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, USA
- 2Division of Endocrinology, University Hospital ‘Dr. Jose E. Gonzalez’ Autonomous University of Nuevo Leon, Monterrey, Mexico
- 3Knowledge and Evaluation Research Unit and Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, Metabolism and Nutrition, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, USA
Context
A broad consensus supports the use of metformin as first-line therapy for patients with type 2 diabetes. Clinicians and patients, however, may be interested in using newer antihyperglycaemic drugs as first-line treatment, but their relative advantages to metformin—beyond burden of treatment and hypoglycaemic potential—remain uncertain. The systematic review by Palmer et al sought to evaluate the relative efficacy and safety of glucose-lowering drugs in patients with type 2 diabetes.
Methods
A systematic review was conducted of randomised trials testing any drug class for >24 weeks, used alone or in combination to achieve glycaemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes. The primary outcome was cardiovascular mortality. Secondary end points …