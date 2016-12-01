Aspirin reduces cardiovascular events in primary prevention of cardiovascular disease but at a near equivalent risk of increased bleeding

Michael D Miedema 1 , Salim S Virani 2 1 Minneapolis Heart Institute , Minneapolis, Minnesota , USA 2 Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Affairs Medical Center and Baylor College of Medicine , Houston, Texas , USA Correspondence to : Professor Salim S Virani, Health Services Research and Development (152), 2002 Holcombe Boulevard, Houston, TX 77030, USA; virani{at}bcm.edu

Commentary on: Guirguis-Blake JM, Evans CV, Senger CA, et al. Aspirin for the primary prevention of cardiovascular events: a systematic evidence review for the US Preventive Services Task Force. Ann Intern Med ;164:804–13 .

Context The use of aspirin in primary prevention of cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains controversial, as randomised controlled trials (RCTs) have produced mixed results. Recently, the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) published updated recommendations on the use of aspirin for primary prevention of CVD and colorectal cancer.1 This systematic review and meta-analysis served as the basis for these USPSTF recommendations for primary CVD prevention.