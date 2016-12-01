rss
Evid Based Med 21:225 doi:10.1136/ebmed-2016-110531
  • Therapeutics/Prevention
  • Systematic review with meta analysis

Aspirin reduces cardiovascular events in primary prevention of cardiovascular disease but at a near equivalent risk of increased bleeding

  1. Salim S Virani2
  1. 1Minneapolis Heart Institute, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA
  2. 2Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Affairs Medical Center and Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA
  1. Correspondence to : Professor Salim S Virani, Health Services Research and Development (152), 2002 Holcombe Boulevard, Houston, TX 77030, USA; virani{at}bcm.edu

Commentary on: Guirguis-Blake JM, Evans CV, Senger CA, et al. Aspirin for the primary prevention of cardiovascular events: a systematic evidence review for the US Preventive Services Task Force. Ann Intern Med 2016;164:80413.

Context

The use of aspirin in primary prevention of cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains controversial, as randomised controlled trials (RCTs) have produced mixed results. Recently, the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) published updated recommendations on the use of aspirin for primary prevention of CVD and colorectal cancer.1 This systematic review and meta-analysis served as the basis for these USPSTF recommendations for primary CVD prevention.

Methods

All trials from the previous 2009 USPSTF guideline on the use of aspirin for primary CVD prevention (minimum of 75 mg every other day for 1 year or more) in adults aged 40 or more were included, and a comprehensive literature search for additional trials from January 2008 to …

[Full text of this article]

This Article

  1. Extract
  2. Full text
  3. PDF
  4. All Versions of this Article:
    1. ebmed-2016-110531v1
    2. 21/6/225 most recent

Responses

  1. Submit a response
  2. No responses published

Social bookmarking

Free Sample

This recent issue is free to all users to allow everyone the opportunity to see the full scope and typical content of EBM.
View free sample issue >>


Don't forget to sign up for content alerts so you keep up to date with all the articles as they are published.

View the article here

View the article here

Navigate This Article