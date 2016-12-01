Uncertainty in evidence synthesis limits clinical applicability of a clinical and cost-effectiveness analysis of induction of labour methods

Commentary on: Alfirevic Z, Keeney E, Dowswell T, et al. Methods to induce labour: a systematic review, network meta-analysis and cost-effectiveness analysis. BJOG ;123:1462–70 .

Context

The goal of induction of labour (IOL) is to achieve vaginal delivery by stimulation of uterine contractions before the spontaneous onset of labour. Variations in the management of IOL likely affect rates of caesarean delivery (CD), particularly the use of cervical ripening agents for the unfavourable cervix. This systematic review and meta-analysis looks at the various methods of labour induction and compares them from a clinical and cost-effectiveness perspective.