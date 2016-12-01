Compared to conventional CPR for in-hospital cardiac arrest, extracorporeal-CPR is associated with improved survival to hospital discharge and more favourable neurological outcome

Lindsay Ryerson Gonzalo Garcia Guerra Laurance Lequier Pediatric Cardiac Intensive Care Unit , Stollery Children's Hospital , Edmonton, Alberta , Canada Correspondence to: Dr Lindsay Ryerson, 8440-112 Street, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada T6G 2B7; Lindsay.Ryerson{at}ahs.ca

Commentary on: Lasa JJ, Rogers RS, Localio R, et al. Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (E-CPR) During pediatric in-hospital cardiopulmonary arrest is associated with improved survival to discharge: a report from the American Heart Association's Get With The Guidelines-Resuscitation (GWTG-R) registry. Circulation ;133:165–76 .

Context Data from national and international paediatric databases indicate that the use of extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation (E-CPR) is increasing.1 Considering the significant resources and cost involved in the use of E-CPR, its use needs to be critically examined to optimise outcomes. This large, multicentre study compared conventional cardiopulmonary resuscitation (C-CPR) and (E-CPR) in paediatric in-hospital cardiac arrest (IHCA).