Compared to conventional CPR for in-hospital cardiac arrest, extracorporeal-CPR is associated with improved survival to hospital discharge and more favourable neurological outcome
- Pediatric Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, Stollery Children's Hospital, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
- Correspondence to: Dr Lindsay Ryerson, 8440-112 Street, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada T6G 2B7; Lindsay.Ryerson{at}ahs.ca
Commentary on: .
Context
Data from national and international paediatric databases indicate that the use of extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation (E-CPR) is increasing.1 Considering the significant resources and cost involved in the use of E-CPR, its use needs to be critically examined to optimise outcomes. This large, multicentre study compared conventional cardiopulmonary resuscitation (C-CPR) and (E-CPR) in paediatric in-hospital cardiac arrest (IHCA).
Methods
This is a retrospective multicentre cohort study that used data from the American Heart Association Get with the Guidelines Registry. The study included all children (<18 years of age) who had an IHCA and received CPR for ≥10 min between 1 January 2000 and 31 December, 2011. Patients from hospitals with no E-CPR cases, obstetric and trauma diagnosis, missing E-CPR or survival information and …