Evid Based Med 21:227-228 doi:10.1136/ebmed-2016-110467
  • Therapeutics/Prevention
  • Observational study

Compared to conventional CPR for in-hospital cardiac arrest, extracorporeal-CPR is associated with improved survival to hospital discharge and more favourable neurological outcome

  1. Laurance Lequier
  1. Pediatric Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, Stollery Children's Hospital, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
  1. Correspondence to: Dr Lindsay Ryerson, 8440-112 Street, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada T6G 2B7; Lindsay.Ryerson{at}ahs.ca

Commentary on: Lasa JJ, Rogers RS, Localio R, et al. Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (E-CPR) During pediatric in-hospital cardiopulmonary arrest is associated with improved survival to discharge: a report from the American Heart Association's Get With The Guidelines-Resuscitation (GWTG-R) registry. Circulation 2016;133:16576.

Context

Data from national and international paediatric databases indicate that the use of extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation (E-CPR) is increasing.1 Considering the significant resources and cost involved in the use of E-CPR, its use needs to be critically examined to optimise outcomes. This large, multicentre study compared conventional cardiopulmonary resuscitation (C-CPR) and (E-CPR) in paediatric in-hospital cardiac arrest (IHCA).

Methods

This is a retrospective multicentre cohort study that used data from the American Heart Association Get with the Guidelines Registry. The study included all children (<18 years of age) who had an IHCA and received CPR for ≥10 min between 1 January 2000 and 31 December, 2011. Patients from hospitals with no E-CPR cases, obstetric and trauma diagnosis, missing E-CPR or survival information and …

