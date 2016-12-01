Rate of epilepsy in people with autism and the rate of autism in people with epilepsy are high

Frank M C Besag East London Foundation NHS Trust , Bedford , UK Correspondence to : Professor Frank M C Besag, East London Foundation NHS Trust, 24 Grove Place, Bedford MK40 3JJ, UK; FBesag{at}aol.com

Commentary on: Sundelin HE, Larsson H, Lichtenstein P, et al. Autism and epilepsy: a population-based nationwide cohort study. Neurology ;87:192–7.

Context Population-based studies can provide information on the risk of people with autism developing epilepsy. Examination of family members of individuals with epilepsy can also provide a likelihood of a genetic link between autism and epilepsy. Sundelin et al carried out a register-based population study aimed at providing HRs for those with autism (ASD, autism spectrum disorder) developing epilepsy, those with epilepsy having ASD and relatives of people with epilepsy developing ASD.