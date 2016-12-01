Implementing evidence-based practices improves neonatal outcomes

Commentary on: Zeitlin J, Manktelow BN, Piedvache A, et al. Use of evidence based practices to improve survival without severe morbidity for very preterm infants: results from the EPICE population based cohort. BMJ ;354:i2976 .

Context

Translating scientific evidence into evidence-based practice in the ‘real world’ has been challenging for many reasons, ranging from the lack of generalisability of results from highly controlled clinical trial situations to barriers arising from organisational, cultural and personal factors.1 Yet, it is critical that we overcome these barriers if we are to really improve patient outcomes. In particular, evidence for efficacy of implementation of evidence-based practices on a large scale has been lacking. In this study, the authors prospectively examined a large cohort of infants (n=7336) born preterm (between 24+0 and 31+6 weeks gestational age) in 335 …