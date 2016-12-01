rss
Determination of a single, universal threshold for caesarean section rate is not the way forward

  1. A Metin Gülmezoglu1
  1. 1Department of Reproductive Health and Research, World Health Organization, Geneva, Switzerland
  2. 2Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, Shanghai, China
  3. 3São Paulo Federal University, Evidence Based Healthcare Post Graduate Program, São Paulo, Brazil
  1. Correspondence to: Dr Ana Pilar Betrán, Department of Reproductive Health and Research, World Health Organization, 20, Avenue Appia, 1211 Geneva 27, Switzerland; betrana{at}who.int

Commentary on: Molina G, Weiser TG, Lipsitz SR, et al. Relationship between cesarean delivery rate and maternal and neonatal mortality. JAMA 2015;314:226370.

Context

Over the past decades, the steady rise in caesarean section rates worldwide has led to increased research, debate and concern among clinicians, scientists, policymakers and governments, with sustained questions: What is the appropriate caesarean section rate? What is the rate or range that achieves best maternal and perinatal outcomes? Several ecological studies have been conducted to answer these questions at population level.1 In April 2015, WHO released a Statement on Caesarean Section Rates2 ,3 summarising the evidence on population-level caesarean section rates versus maternal/perinatal outcomes, replacing the earlier 1985 WHO Statement, which had suggested that rates higher than 10–15% were not justifiable.4

Methods

This study was a cross-sectional analysis of nationally representative data evaluating the ecological relationship between caesarean section rates, and maternal and neonatal mortality. The authors used the most recent data available from the …

View the article here

