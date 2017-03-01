Early initiation of antiretroviral therapy prevents HIV transmission to seronegative sexual partners
Context
In 2011, interim results from the HIV Prevention Trials Network (HPTN) 052 trial confirmed that early antiretroviral therapy (ART) markedly reduces HIV transmission in serodiscordant couples.1 This, along with evidence that therapeutic benefits accrue from starting ART earlier,1–3 led the WHO to recommend that all patients with HIV infection start ART as soon as possible after diagnosis.4 Cohen et al have now published a final analysis from their original HPTN 052 report.
Methods
The HPTN 052 trial randomised ART-naïve participants to initiate ART early, between 350 and 550 CD4 cells/µL, or to delay initiation until 250 cells/µL. Uninfected primary …