rss
Evid Based Med 22:30 doi:10.1136/ebmed-2016-110536
  • Therapeutics/Prevention
  • Randomised controlled trial

Intensive treatment of hypertension to a SBP <120 mm Hg in patients aged 75 and over reduces mortality and cardiovascular events

  1. Michael A Weber
  1. State University of New York Downstate Medical Center, Brooklyn, New York, USA
  1. Correspondence to: Professor Michael A Weber, State University of New York Downstate Medical Center, SUNY Downstate, Box 97, 450 Clarkson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11203, USA; michaelwebermd{at}cs.com

Commentary on: Williamson JD, Supiano MA, Applegate WB, et al. Intensive vs standard blood pressure control and cardiovascular disease outcomes in adults aged ≥75 years. A randomized clinical trial. JAMA 2016;315:267382.

Context

There is uncertainty regarding optimal blood pressure (BP) targets in treating hypertension. Most recent guidelines have recommended a systolic target of <140 mm Hg. The Systolic Blood Pressure Intervention Trial (SPRINT) compared cardiovascular (CV) outcomes in non-diabetic hypertensive patients randomised to standard (systolic blood pressure (SBP) <140 mm Hg) or intensive treatment (<120 mm Hg).1 Composite CV events and total mortality were significantly reduced with intensive treatment. A prespecified analysis evaluated older patients (≥75) and has now been published.

Methods

SPRINT compared outcomes with treatment targets of <120 mm Hg and <140 mm Hg in hypertensive patients at medium/high CV risk identified by previous CV events (except stroke), high Framingham risk …

[Full text of this article]

This Article

  1. Extract
  2. Full text
  3. PDF
  4. All Versions of this Article:
    1. ebmed-2016-110536v1
    2. 22/1/30 most recent

Responses

  1. Submit a response
  2. No responses published

Google Scholar

  1. Articles by Weber, M. A.

Social bookmarking

Free Sample

This recent issue is free to all users to allow everyone the opportunity to see the full scope and typical content of EBM.
View free sample issue >>


Don't forget to sign up for content alerts so you keep up to date with all the articles as they are published.

View the article here

View the article here

Navigate This Article