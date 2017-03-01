Intensive treatment of hypertension to a SBP <120 mm Hg in patients aged 75 and over reduces mortality and cardiovascular events

Commentary on: Williamson JD, Supiano MA, Applegate WB, et al. Intensive vs standard blood pressure control and cardiovascular disease outcomes in adults aged ≥75 years. A randomized clinical trial. JAMA ;315:2673–82 .

Context

There is uncertainty regarding optimal blood pressure (BP) targets in treating hypertension. Most recent guidelines have recommended a systolic target of <140 mm Hg. The Systolic Blood Pressure Intervention Trial (SPRINT) compared cardiovascular (CV) outcomes in non-diabetic hypertensive patients randomised to standard (systolic blood pressure (SBP) <140 mm Hg) or intensive treatment (<120 mm Hg).1 Composite CV events and total mortality were significantly reduced with intensive treatment. A prespecified analysis evaluated older patients (≥75) and has now been published.