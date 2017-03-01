Intensive treatment of hypertension to a SBP <120 mm Hg in patients aged 75 and over reduces mortality and cardiovascular events
- State University of New York Downstate Medical Center, Brooklyn, New York, USA
- Correspondence to: Professor Michael A Weber, State University of New York Downstate Medical Center, SUNY Downstate, Box 97, 450 Clarkson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11203, USA; michaelwebermd{at}cs.com
Commentary on: .
Context
There is uncertainty regarding optimal blood pressure (BP) targets in treating hypertension. Most recent guidelines have recommended a systolic target of <140 mm Hg. The Systolic Blood Pressure Intervention Trial (SPRINT) compared cardiovascular (CV) outcomes in non-diabetic hypertensive patients randomised to standard (systolic blood pressure (SBP) <140 mm Hg) or intensive treatment (<120 mm Hg).1 Composite CV events and total mortality were significantly reduced with intensive treatment. A prespecified analysis evaluated older patients (≥75) and has now been published.
Methods
SPRINT compared outcomes with treatment targets of <120 mm Hg and <140 mm Hg in hypertensive patients at medium/high CV risk identified by previous CV events (except stroke), high Framingham risk …