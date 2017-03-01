rss
Evid Based Med 22:32 doi:10.1136/ebmed-2016-110478
  • Therapeutics/Prevention
  • Randomised controlled trial

Coronary-artery bypass surgery plus medical therapy is associated with longer survival over 10 years than medical therapy alone in patients with ischaemic cardiomyopathy

  1. Akira Marui
  1. Correspondence to Dr Akira Marui, 69–306 Okazaki-Ten'no, Sakyo, Kyoto 606-8335 Japan; akiramarui78{at}gmail.com

Commentary on: Velazquez EJ, Lee KL, Jones RH, et al., STICHES Investigators. Coronary-Artery Bypass Surgery in Patients with Ischemic Cardiomyopathy. N Engl J Med 2016;374:151120.

Context

The efficacy of coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) in patients with ischaemic cardiomyopathy with low ejection fraction has long been controversial. However, few studies were available that compared the outcomes after CABG with medical therapy in those patients. These studies demonstrated long-term survival benefit of CABG compared with medical therapy alone. However, most of them were performed more than 40 years ago with small sample size before establishing current guideline-based medical therapy.1–3 Recently, the Surgical Treatment for Ischemic Heart Failure (STICH) study investigated whether CABG plus guideline-based medical therapy for ischaemic cardiomyopathy would improve survival compared with medical therapy alone.4 ,5 As a result, the STICH investigators reported that there was no significant difference between …

[Full text of this article]

