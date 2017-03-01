Consuming meals prepared at home more frequently appears to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, weight gain and obesity

Commentary on: Zong G, Eisenberg DM, Hu FB, et al. Consumption of meals prepared at home and risk of type 2 diabetes: an analysis of two prospective cohort studies. PLoS Med ;13:e1002052 .

Context

Many public health strategies include promotion of cooking at home as a method to improve diet, and reduce obesity and diseases related to diet and obesity. However, a recent systematic review found that the majority of existing studies on the relationships between home food preparation and diet and health outcomes are cross-sectional, raising the possibility of reverse causation.1 The literature is also confused by poor conceptualisation and operationalisation of ‘home food preparation’, with many studies focusing on the behaviour of cooking, rather than consumption of food cooked at home.