Consuming meals prepared at home more frequently appears to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, weight gain and obesity
Context
Many public health strategies include promotion of cooking at home as a method to improve diet, and reduce obesity and diseases related to diet and obesity. However, a recent systematic review found that the majority of existing studies on the relationships between home food preparation and diet and health outcomes are cross-sectional, raising the possibility of reverse causation.1 The literature is also confused by poor conceptualisation and operationalisation of ‘home food preparation’, with many studies focusing on the behaviour of cooking, rather than consumption of food cooked at home.
Methods
This longitudinal analysis of two prospective cohort studies from the USA examined associations between frequency of eating meals prepared at home (MPAH) in 1986, and incidence …