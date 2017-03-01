Whether neonatal phototherapy increases the risk of cancer in children is a disturbing unresolved issue
- 1Department of Pediatrics, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, McGovern Medical School, Houston, Texas, USA
- 2Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, McGovern Medical School, Houston, Texas, USA
- Correspondence to : Professor Jon E Tyson, Department of Pediatrics, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, McGovern Medical School, Houston, TX 77225, USA; jon.e.tyson{at}uth.tmc.edu
Context
Phototherapy (PT) has been widely used for decades to reduce the total serum bilirubin of neonates, and the belief that the benefits far outweigh the hazards …