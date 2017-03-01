Evidence-based medicine: a persisting desire under fire

Healthcare infrastructure and medical schools in Syria have been greatly compromised by military conflict and humanitarian disaster. Medical students and healthcare professionals reached out for remote learning opportunities. Surprisingly, they desired a curriculum in evidence-based medicine. We report on a curriculum that was delivered to 126 learners using an online remote delivery platform. This experience demonstrates the feasibility of this approach in disaster-stricken areas and underscores the importance of evidence-based medicine even under such conditions.

The heart-breaking humanitarian crisis in one of the oldest civilisations known to man has claimed over 500 000 lives since it started in Syria in early 2011.1 The military conflict has demolished the country's infrastructure, particularly, the previously advanced healthcare system.2 ,3 A very large number of cities and towns were destroyed, besieged or evacuated due to the conflict. Not only did the destruction severely affect the basic means of life such as water and electricity, but it also affected medical schools, hospitals, clinics and healthcare facilities and infrastructure. This led to the advent of field hospitals to replace the no-longer-functioning traditional medical care facilities in these areas.4 However, repeated and systematic attacks on health professionals have reportedly cost 750 medical personnel their lives, making Syria the most dangerous place in the world for doctors.4–6 In response, most health personnel have fled opposition-controlled areas or the country altogether.7 The responsibility to provide care fell on the remaining medical health personnel,8 who, in many cases, had not yet completed their professional training, residency or even medical school. Therefore, they were faced with complex situations that often required knowledge and skills beyond what they had attained. This is true for most of the country except for some areas that are considered the stronghold of the current government. Universities and medical schools in those somewhat safer cities were largely unaffected by the crisis. However, many students would still be unable to attend and continue their education for fear of persecution or because they were stuck in one of the many besieged areas.

Under such conditions, and with longer than expected continuation of the crisis, the medical education for these brave souls was halted. They tried to devise means to teach each other whenever possible. They also reached out to medical professionals around the world to help them continue their medical education via the internet. As expected, they needed to learn about trauma, life support, infectious diseases and management of acute and chronic conditions.9 ,10 Surprisingly, however, they were also interested in learning about evidence-based medicine (EBM). Through informal communication between medical personnel who resided in some of the besieged areas inside Syria and expatriate Syrian physicians and scientists abroad, the desire to learn about EBM was communicated. They expressed that they had not received such education before, and that learning EBM would allow them to use the best medical evidence to treat their patients. It would also allow them to identify and evaluate medical approaches to treating common conditions they were facing, taking into account the limited resources available to them. In response, the Education Committee of the Syrian American Medical Society started the planning process for an EBM curriculum to be delivered remotely. Once the news about this learning activity were disseminated via social media, two medical centres caring for Syrian refugees in neighbouring countries (Turkey and Jordan), joined the course and attended the live sessions in groups. Many medical students and medical graduates residing in non-besieged Syrian areas, as well as outside of Syria, joined as well.

Format and delivery platform Organisers of the course used a Facebook group to plan the course, share educational material and to debrief after sessions. Didactic sessions were delivered through an online platform designed for remote conferencing. The platform allowed two-way communication between the instructor and learners alongside display of PowerPoint slides. A second Facebook group was created for learners to engage in threaded discussion and to post questions for instructors. The Facebook group was open to all interested people to request to join, and therefore it served as recruitment and announcement platform. The decision of what language (English or Arabic) to use for delivery of the sessions was left to the speaker. However, all presentation materials were in English, except for one session in which the slides were in Arabic. There were no specific eligibility criteria to attend the course. The course directors welcomed as many as the delivery platform allowed. It is worth noting that because of the very high turnout rate for the initial sessions, the directors needed to upgrade the platform membership to accommodate the higher attendance rate. The cost of the online platform was paid by the Syrian American Medical Association and all instructors were unpaid volunteers. All the sessions were recorded and later made available on YouTube.11

Curriculum Two course directors contacted expatriate experts from the USA (5), UK (2) and Germany (1) to provide and deliver the curriculum. Most of them already had prior experience in teaching EBM. The curriculum was derived from modules published in the User's Guide to the Medical Literature12 as outlined below. Introduction to EBM;

Formulating a patient, intervention, comparison, outcome (PICO) question;

Doing literature search (parts 1 and 2);

Methodological study designs (parts 1 and 2);

Therapy (parts 1 and 2);

Diagnosis (parts 1 and 2);

Harm;

Prognosis;

Summarising evidence;

Systematic reviews (parts 1 and 2). The course comprised of 15 sessions followed by 2 critical appraisal sessions (ie, journal clubs) delivered over a 12-week period. Each session started with a clinical scenario, curricular content and ended with resolution of the same clinical scenario. The critical appraisal sessions involved an interactive group appraisal of an open access published randomised controlled trial or a systematic review article and followed the checklists produced by the Critical Appraisal Skills Program.13