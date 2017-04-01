Article Text
Original EBM Research
Practising evidence-based medicine (EBM): a descriptive analysis of medical students’ whole-task EBM assignments
Statistics from Altmetric.com
You do not have access to the full text of this article, the first page of the PDF of this article appears below.
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.
Copyright information:
Published by the BMJ Publishing Group Limited. For permission to use (where not already granted under a licence) please go to http://www.bmj.com/company/products-services/rights-and-licensing/