In simulation modelling, there are multiple ways to effectively screen for colorectal cancer

Article Text
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Commentary on: OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
Context
Of the available colorectal cancer (CRC) screening tests, only flexible sigmoidoscopy and faecal occult blood tests have been evaluated with randomized controlled trials (RCTs). Colonoscopy and faecal immunochemical tests (FITs) are commonly used for CRC screening, but RCT evidence will not be available for at least a decade.
Methods
For its 2016 CRC screening recommendation, the US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) commissioned the Cancer Intervention and Surveillance Modeling Network (CISNET) to analyse 8 screening tests, in 204 screening strategies in a hypothetical cohort of US 40-year-olds, using 3 different models. Each model simulated the adenoma–carcinoma sequence with …
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.