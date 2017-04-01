Having your cake and EATing it too: early timing of multiple allergen introduction does not increase the risk of developing food allergy in standard risk, breastfed infants

Commentary on: Perkin MR, Logan K, Tseng A, et al. EAT Study Team. Randomized trial of introduction of allergenic foods in breast-fed infants. N Engl J Med ;374:1733–43. OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed

Context

Food allergy is a chronic public health problem affecting as many as 8–10% of children and has no present cure or treatment.1 Though delayed allergen introduction was formerly recommended that children with a family history of atopy, this strategy was later retracted given no evidence that this approach was of benefit.2 ,3 Recently, more data have emerged supporting a protective association between early allergen introduction and a reduced risk of developing food allergy in high-risk infants, but not in standard-risk children.4