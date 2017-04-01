You are here

  • Home
  • Archive
  • Volume 22, Issue 2
  • Having your cake and EATing it too: early timing of multiple allergen introduction does not increase the risk of developing food allergy in standard risk, breastfed infants

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Therapeutics/Prevention
Randomised controlled trial
Having your cake and EATing it too: early timing of multiple allergen introduction does not increase the risk of developing food allergy in standard risk, breastfed infants
  1. Matthew Greenhawt1,
  2. Carina Venter2
  1. 1Department of Pediatrics, Section of Allergy and Immunology, Children's Hospital Colorado, Aurora, Colorado, USA
  2. 2Department of Pediatrics, Division of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Cincinnatti Children's Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA
  1. Correspondence to : Dr Matthew Greenhawt, Department of Pediatrics, Section of Allergy and Immunology, Children's Hospital Colorado, 13123 E 16th Avenue, Aurora, CO 80045, USA; Matthew.Greenhawt{at}childrenscolorado.org

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/ebmed-2016-110488

Statistics from Altmetric.com

Commentary on: Perkin MR, Logan K, Tseng A, et al. EAT Study Team. Randomized trial of introduction of allergenic foods in breast-fed infants. N Engl J Med 2016;374:173343.OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed

Context

Food allergy is a chronic public health problem affecting as many as 8–10% of children and has no present cure or treatment.1 Though delayed allergen introduction was formerly recommended that children with a family history of atopy, this strategy was later retracted given no evidence that this approach was of benefit.2 ,3 Recently, more data have emerged supporting a protective association between early allergen introduction and a reduced risk of developing food allergy in high-risk infants, but not in standard-risk children.4

Methods

To address this question, Perkin et …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

Published by the BMJ Publishing Group Limited. For permission to use (where not already granted under a licence) please go to http://www.bmj.com/company/products-services/rights-and-licensing/