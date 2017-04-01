Nasal continuous positive airway pressure outperforms heated high-flow nasal cannula therapy as primary respiratory therapy in preterm infants

Article Text
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Context
High-flow nasal cannula (HFNC) therapy for preterm newborn infants has quickly gained popularity,1 despite few studies evaluating the underlying mechanisms and lack of high-quality studies evaluating its efficacy.2 Our recent systematic review and meta-analysis,3 and the Cochrane review4 suggested that HFNC therapy was comparable in efficacy to continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) as a primary mode of support in preterm infants at birth, for respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in preterm …
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.