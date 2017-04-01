You are here

  • Nasal continuous positive airway pressure outperforms heated high-flow nasal cannula therapy as primary respiratory therapy in preterm infants

  1. Sarah J Kotecha1,
  2. Mallinath Chakraborty2,
  3. Sailesh Kotecha1
  1. 1Cardiff University, Cardiff, UK
  2. 2University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, UK
  1. Correspondence to: Sarah J Kotecha, Department of Child Health, Cardiff University, Heath Park, Cardiff CF14 4XN, UK; kotechasj{at}cardiff.ac.uk

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/ebmed-2016-110618

Commentary on: Roberts CT, Owen LS, Manley BJ, et al. Nasal high-flow therapy for primary respiratory support in preterm infants. N Engl J Med 2016;375:114251.OpenUrlPubMed

Context

High-flow nasal cannula (HFNC) therapy for preterm newborn infants has quickly gained popularity,1 despite few studies evaluating the underlying mechanisms and lack of high-quality studies evaluating its efficacy.2 Our recent systematic review and meta-analysis,3 and the Cochrane review4 suggested that HFNC therapy was comparable in efficacy to continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) as a primary mode of support in preterm infants at birth, for respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in preterm …

