General practices that reduce antibiotic prescribing for self-limiting respiratory tract infections by 10% can expect to see one extra patient with pneumonia each year and one peritonsillar abscess each decade

Commentary on: Gulliford MC, Moore MV, Little P, et al. Safety of reduced antibiotic prescribing for self-limiting respiratory tract infections in primary care: cohort study using electronic health records. BMJ ;354: .

Context

Unnecessary antibiotic use in the community is a major driver for the development of resistant bacterial carriage.1 Despite the self-limiting nature of most acute respiratory tract infections (RTIs),2 a substantial proportion of consultations in the community result in an antibiotic prescription.3 Clinicians over-prescribe antibiotics partly because non-antibiotic management might result in more complications, and because more serious infections can initially present innocuously.4 This study explored whether the incidence of specific infective complications was higher in patients registered with general practices that prescribed fewer antibiotics for self-limiting RTIs.