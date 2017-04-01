You are here

  • Home
  • Archive
  • Volume 22, Issue 2
  • General practices that reduce antibiotic prescribing for self-limiting respiratory tract infections by 10% can expect to see one extra patient with pneumonia each year and one peritonsillar abscess each decade

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Therapeutics/Prevention
Cohort study
General practices that reduce antibiotic prescribing for self-limiting respiratory tract infections by 10% can expect to see one extra patient with pneumonia each year and one peritonsillar abscess each decade
  1. Oliver van Hecke,
  2. Chris C Butler
  1. Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK
  1. Correspondence to : Professor Chris C Butler, Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford, Radcliffe Observatory Quarter, Woodstock Road, Oxford, OX2 6GG, UK; christopher.butler{at}phc.ox.ac.uk

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/ebmed-2016-110546

Statistics from Altmetric.com

Commentary on: Gulliford MC, Moore MV, Little P, et al. Safety of reduced antibiotic prescribing for self-limiting respiratory tract infections in primary care: cohort study using electronic health records. BMJ 2016;354:i3410.

Context

Unnecessary antibiotic use in the community is a major driver for the development of resistant bacterial carriage.1 Despite the self-limiting nature of most acute respiratory tract infections (RTIs),2 a substantial proportion of consultations in the community result in an antibiotic prescription.3 Clinicians over-prescribe antibiotics partly because non-antibiotic management might result in more complications, and because more serious infections can initially present innocuously.4 This study explored whether the incidence of specific infective complications was higher in patients registered with general practices that prescribed fewer antibiotics for self-limiting RTIs.

Methods

This was a retrospective observational cohort study using routinely collected data from 2005 to 2014 in the Clinical Practice Research Datalink (CPRD). The complications included incident events of diagnoses of pneumonia, peritonsillar abscess, mastoiditis, …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

Published by the BMJ Publishing Group Limited. For permission to use (where not already granted under a licence) please go to http://www.bmj.com/company/products-services/rights-and-licensing/