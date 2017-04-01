Pregabalin is effective in reducing fibromyalgia pain

Commentary on: Derry S, Cording M, Wiffen PJ, et al. Pregabalin for pain in fibromyalgia in adults. Cochrane Database Syst Rev ;9: .

Context Anticonvulsants have been widely used in pain management for more than 50 years. Published neuropathic pain treatment guidelines have suggested their use, especially for neuropathic pain.1 The review by Derry et al focuses on the use of one such agent, pregabalin, in the treatment of fibromyalgia, an accepted and validated but heterogeneous condition in which diagnosis is made through history, physical examination and the exclusion of other diseases explaining the key symptoms.