You are here

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Therapeutics/Prevention
Systematic review and meta-analysis
Pregabalin is effective in reducing fibromyalgia pain
  1. Charles Argoff
  1. Department of Neurology, Albany Medical Center, Albany, New York, USA
  1. Correspondence to: Dr Charles Argoff, Department of Neurology, Albany Medical Center, 43 New Scotland Avenue, Albany, NY 12208, USA; cargoff{at}nycap.rr.com

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/ebmed-2016-110630

Statistics from Altmetric.com

Commentary on: Derry S, Cording M, Wiffen PJ, et al. Pregabalin for pain in fibromyalgia in adults. Cochrane Database Syst Rev 2016;9:CD011790.

Context

Anticonvulsants have been widely used in pain management for more than 50 years. Published neuropathic pain treatment guidelines have suggested their use, especially for neuropathic pain.1 The review by Derry et al focuses on the use of one such agent, pregabalin, in the treatment of fibromyalgia, an accepted and validated but heterogeneous condition in which diagnosis is made through history, physical examination and the exclusion of other diseases explaining the key symptoms.

Methods

This was a systematic review of randomised, double-blind trials lasting 8 weeks or longer comparing either pregabalin to placebo or an active treatment for the treatment of pain in fibromyalgia. The Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials, MEDLINE and EMBASE were search for randomised controlled trials from inception to 16 March 2016 for this update. Reference lists of retrieved studies and reviews were also searched, and online clinical trial registries. Eight studies were included in this review and …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

Published by the BMJ Publishing Group Limited. For permission to use (where not already granted under a licence) please go to http://www.bmj.com/company/products-services/rights-and-licensing/