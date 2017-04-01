You are here

Patients with coronary heart disease and very low blood pressure are at increased risk of cardiovascular events
  1. Kazem Rahimi,
  2. Hamid Mohseni
  1. The George Institute for Global Health, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK
  1. Correspondence to Professor Kazem Rahimi, The George Institute for Global Health, Oxford Martin School, University of Oxford, 34 Broad Street, Oxford OX1 3BD, UK; kazem.rahimi{at}georgeinstitute.ox.ac.uk

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/ebmed-2016-110648

Commentary on: Vidal-Petiot E, Ford I, Greenlaw N, et al. Cardiovascular event rates and mortality according to achieved systolic and diastolic blood pressure in patients with stable coronary artery disease: an international cohort study. Lancet 2016;388:214252.OpenUrl

Context

Very large observational studies have provided evidence against a ‘J-shaped association’ between systolic blood pressure (SBP) or diastolic blood pressure (DBP) and risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD).1 The log-linear relationship observed in these studies indicates that, within the normal physiological BP range, there is no threshold below which associations change qualitatively. In order to mitigate the risk of confounding and reverse causality, these studies appropriately excluded people with known CVD. However, this selection has contributed to continued controversy over possible thresholds, particularly among those with established coronary heart disease (CHD); over 20 …

