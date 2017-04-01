Both a stage shift and changes in stage-specific survival have contributed to reductions in breast cancer mortality

Article Text
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Commentary on: OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
Context
Since randomised trials demonstrated a reduction in breast cancer mortality with mammographic screening, such screening has become widespread in developed countries, and mortality from breast cancer has declined in recent decades.1 There is interest in quantifying the proportion of this mortality reduction attributable to screening and that attributable to improvements in treatment.
Methods
This paper reported on analysis of breast cancer incidence and case death in women aged 40 years and over in the USA by tumour size. The authors compared prescreening results (1975–1979) with postscreening (2008–2012 for size distribution, 2000–2002 for 10-year case death). They used a similar approach to Duffy et al2 positing that reductions in …
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.