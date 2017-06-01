You are here

  • Volume 22, Issue 3
  • Possible protective effect of prenatal omega-3 long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids supplementation on persistent wheeze and asthma in early childhood

Possible protective effect of prenatal omega-3 long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids supplementation on persistent wheeze and asthma in early childhood
  1. Karen Best,
  2. Maria Makrides
  1. Healthy Mothers, Babies and Children, SAHMRI, Adelaide, SA, 5000
  1. Correspondence to Dr Maria Makrides, SAHMRI, HMB&C, Women’s & Children’s Hospital, 72 King William Street, North Adelaide, SA 5006, Australia; maria.makrides{at}adelaide.edu.au

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/ebmed-2017-110696

Commentary on: Bisgaard H, Stokholm J, Chawes BL, et al. Fish oil-derived fatty acids in pregnancy and wheeze and asthma in offspring. N Engl J Med 2016;375(26):2530–9.

Context

The incidence of asthma and wheezing disorders in developed countries has increased in recent decades.1 Profound changes in the type of fat consumed, particularly an increased intake of omega-6 (ω-6) relative to omega-3 (ω-3) fatty acids, parallel the increasing prevalence of asthma and other inflammatory diseases, leading to the hypothesis that imbalance of fats may be causally related. This randomised controlled trial (RCT) investigates the effect of prenatal ω-3 long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids (LCPUFA) fish oil supplementation compared with control on symptoms of wheeze or asthma in the offspring between birth and 3 to 5 years of age.

Methods

In this double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group RCT, pregnant women were randomised …

