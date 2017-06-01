You are here

Stroke rates vary substantially across cohorts of patients with atrial fibrillation
  1. Luciano A Sposato1,2,
  2. Gustavo Saposnik3,4
  1. 1 Department of Clinical Neurological Sciences and Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada
  2. 2 Stroke, Dementia and Heart Disease Laboratory, Western University, London, Ontario, Canada
  3. 3 Faculty of Medicine, Division of Neurology, Department of Medicine, Stroke Outcomes Research Center, St. Michael's Hospital and Institute of Health Policy, Management and Evaluation, University of Toronto, Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
  4. 4 Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Commentary on: Quinn GR, Severdija ON, Chang Y, et al . Wide variation in reported rates of stroke across cohorts of patients with atrial fibrillation. Circulation 2017;135:20819.OpenUrlAbstract/FREE Full Text

Context

Oral anticoagulants (OACs) substantially reduce stroke risk in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF); however, they remain globally underused.1 One of the main reasons is the difficulty in stratifying AF-related ischaemic stroke risk at the individual patient level.1 ,2 Among scores stratifying AF-related stroke risk, CHA2-DS2-Vasc prevails in most recent international AF guidelines.3 ,4 Still, it remains unknown whether AF-related stroke risk is stable across regions, international cohorts or within specific CHA2-DS2-Vasc score strata.

Methods

This systematic review included only studies reporting ischaemic stroke rates for patients with AF not on OACs, and assessed …

