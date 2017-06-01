You are here

  • Home
  • Archive
  • Volume 22, Issue 3
  • Team-based primary care with integrated mental health is associated with higher quality of care, lower usage and lower payments received by the delivery system

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Therapeutics/Prevention
Cohort study
Team-based primary care with integrated mental health is associated with higher quality of care, lower usage and lower payments received by the delivery system
  1. Aimee F English
  1. Correspondence to : Dr Aimee F English, University of Colorado Family Medicine Residency, 3055 Roslyn St, Suite 100, Denver, CO 80238, USA; aimee.english{at}ucdenver.edu

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/ebmed-2016-110587

Statistics from Altmetric.com

Commentary on: Reiss-Brennan B , Brunisholz KD , Dredge C , et al . Association of integrated team-based care with health care quality, utilization, and cost. JAMA 2016;316:82634.OpenUrl

Context

Team-based care (TBC) is commonly seen as a foundational element of successful practice transformation.1 Mental health integration in primary care has been shown to be clinically effective, but historically limited by organisational and financial barriers.2 As a fully integrated health delivery system, Intermountain Healthcare has internally developed and implemented its Intermountain Mental Health Integration (MHI) programme since 2000. This study compares measures of healthcare quality and usage as well as actual payments received and programme investment costs for patients receiving care in TBC/mental health integration practices versus those in usual care.

Methods

This was a retrospective, longitudinal, cohort study …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

Published by the BMJ Publishing Group Limited. For permission to use (where not already granted under a licence) please go to http://www.bmj.com/company/products-services/rights-and-licensing/