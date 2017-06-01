Team-based primary care with integrated mental health is associated with higher quality of care, lower usage and lower payments received by the delivery system

Article Text
Context
Team-based care (TBC) is commonly seen as a foundational element of successful practice transformation.1 Mental health integration in primary care has been shown to be clinically effective, but historically limited by organisational and financial barriers.2 As a fully integrated health delivery system, Intermountain Healthcare has internally developed and implemented its Intermountain Mental Health Integration (MHI) programme since 2000. This study compares measures of healthcare quality and usage as well as actual payments received and programme investment costs for patients receiving care in TBC/mental health integration practices versus those in usual care.
Methods
This was a retrospective, longitudinal, cohort study …
