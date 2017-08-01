You are here

  • Apixaban may have lower risk of GI bleeding compared with dabigatran and rivaroxaban in patients with atrial fibrillation

  1. José Miguel Rivera-Caravaca1,2,
  2. Gregory Y H Lip1,3
  1. 1 Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, University of Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
  2. 2 Department of Hematology and Clinical Oncology, Hospital General Universitario Morales Meseguer, Instituto Murciano de Investigación Biosanitaria (IMIB-Arrixaca), Murcia, Spain
  3. 3 Aalborg Thrombosis Research Unit, Department of Clinical Medicine, Aalborg University, Aalborg, Denmark
  1. Correspondence to Professor Gregory Y H Lip, University of Birmingham, Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, City Hospital, Birmingham, UK; g.y.h.lip{at}bham.ac.uk

Commentary on: Abraham NS, Noseworthy PA, Yao X, et al. Gastrointestinal safety of direct oral anticoagulants: a large population-based study. Gastroenterology 2017;152:1014–1022.e1.

Context

Oral anticoagulation (OAC) reduces the risk of stroke and mortality in atrial fibrillation (AF). The known limitations of vitamin K antagonists (VKAs) have led to the development of non-vitamin K oral anticoagulants (NOACs), including dabigatran, rivaroxaban, apixaban and edoxaban. These anticoagulants are at least as effective as VKAs for prevention of stroke in patients with AF and safer in terms of serious bleeding events.1–3 Given that high rates of gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding have been observed in NOACs,1 Abraham et al report a ‘real world’ study of the GI safety profile comparing the various NOACs head-to-head.

Methods

Abraham et al enrolled both inpatients and outpatients with non-valvular AF who started dabigatran, apixaban or rivaroxaban during 1 October 2010 to 28 February 2015 from the Optum Labs Data …

