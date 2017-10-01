In stable COPD, long-acting muscarinic antagonist plus long-acting beta-agonists resulted in less exacerbations, pneumonia and larger improvement in FEV 1 than long-acting beta-agonists plus inhaled corticosteroids

Commentary on: Horita N, Goto A, Shibata Y, et al. Long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) plus long-acting beta-agonist (LABA) versus LABA plus inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) for stable chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Cochrane Database Syst Rev 2017;2:CD012066.

Context

The Global Initiative for Chronic Obstrictove Lung Disease 2017 report recommends the use of long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) + long-acting beta-agonist (LABA), or alternatively LABA + inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) at risk of exacerbations regardless of the entity of symptoms.1 However, it does not specify whether it is preferable to start with LAMA+LABA rather than LABA+ICS. In fact, no firm conclusions can be drawn from the current literature.