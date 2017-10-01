You are here

  • Home
  • Archive
  • Volume 22, Issue 5
  • Antenatal corticosteroid administration between 24 hours and 7 days before extremely preterm delivery is associated with the lowest rate of mortality

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Commentary
Maternal and child health
Antenatal corticosteroid administration between 24 hours and 7 days before extremely preterm delivery is associated with the lowest rate of mortality
  1. Colm P Travers,
  2. Waldemar A Carlo
  1. University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, Alabama, USA
  1. Correspondence to Professor Waldemar A Carlo, University of Alabama at Birmingham, 6 Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35233, USA; wcarlo{at}peds.uab.edu

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/ebmed-2017-110742

Statistics from Altmetric.com

Commentary on: Norberg H, Kowalski J, Maršál K, et al. Timing of antenatal corticosteroid administration and survival in extremely preterm infants: a national population-based cohort study. BJOG 2017.  doi: 10.1111/1471-0528.14545. [Epub ahead of print 15 March 2017].

Context

Antenatal corticosteroids (ACS) reduce mortality in preterm infants.1 The association between timing of ACS and outcomes among extremely preterm infants has been sparsely investigated. In a recent large retrospective cohort study, higher odds for severe neonatal morbidity or mortality were seen in infants born at 24–33 weeks gestation with an administration-to-birth interval of ACS <1 or>7 days compared with 1–7 days.2 The objective of this study was to investigate the impact of ACS administration-to-birth interval on survival among extremely preterm infants.

Methods

This population-based cohort study used data collected prospectively …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2017. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.