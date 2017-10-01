You are here

  • In localised prostate cancer, radical prostatectomy was associated with more sexual dysfunction and urinary incontinence than radiation or active surveillance

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/ebmed-2017-110772

Commentary on: Barocas DA, Alvarez J, Resnick MJ, et al. Association between radiation therapy, surgery, or observation for localized prostate cancer and patient-reported outcomes after 3 years. JAMA 2017;317:1126–1140.

Context

Widespread prostate cancer (PCa) screening has reduced PCa mortality, but also leads to overdiagnosis. After diagnosis, men are faced with a variety of management options that often have similar rates of cure but considerable risks to quality of life (QoL). The Comparative Effectiveness Analysis of Surgery and Radiation (CEASAR) study was developed to examine patient-reported outcomes measures (PROMs) after treatment for localised PCa.1

Methods

CEASAR is a prospective, longitudinal, population-based cohort study composed of patients from five Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results registries and the …

