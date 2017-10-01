In localised prostate cancer, radical prostatectomy was associated with more sexual dysfunction and urinary incontinence than radiation or active surveillance

Article Text
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Commentary on: Barocas DA, Alvarez J, Resnick MJ, et al. Association between radiation therapy, surgery, or observation for localized prostate cancer and patient-reported outcomes after 3 years. JAMA 2017;317:1126–1140.
Context
Widespread prostate cancer (PCa) screening has reduced PCa mortality, but also leads to overdiagnosis. After diagnosis, men are faced with a variety of management options that often have similar rates of cure but considerable risks to quality of life (QoL). The Comparative Effectiveness Analysis of Surgery and Radiation (CEASAR) study was developed to examine patient-reported outcomes measures (PROMs) after treatment for localised PCa.1
Methods
CEASAR is a prospective, longitudinal, population-based cohort study composed of patients from five Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results registries and the …
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.