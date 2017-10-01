Effectiveness of interventions based on implantable devices: meta-analyses or systematic reviews that fail to indicate which device brands were used

Article Text
Statistics from Altmetric.com
We recently surveyed the literature on the effectiveness of three classes of implantable devices: (1) stents for carotid artery stenosis, (2) endovascular clips or coils for unruptured intracranial aneurysms and (3) prostheses for endovascular treatment of ruptured abdominal aneurysms. These three device-based interventions were selected because, at our Regional Health System, we were requested to undertake a series of competitive tenders for the procurement of these devices.
To synthetise the clinical literature on these topics, we adopted the empirical criterion of identifying—by expert consensus—the ‘best’ single meta-analysis …
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.