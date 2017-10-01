Comparing levels of evidence between Choosing Wisely and Essential Evidence Plus

Article Text
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Although there has been increasing emphasis on the use of evidence to guide medical practice, using primary research studies to answer questions at the point-of-care is too time-consuming for most primary care physicians. Instead, physicians generally rely on secondary sources of evidence-based medicine from trusted curators.
The American Board of Internal Medicine Foundation’s Choosing Wisely campaign is an example of a secondary source of evidence focused on common medical practices that clinicians and patients should rethink in light of poor evidence …
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.