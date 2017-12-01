You are here

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Commentary: Primary care
Routine prophylaxis is not necessary to prevent renal scarring in children with urinary tract infection
  1. Tej K Mattoo,
  2. Ron Thomas
  1. Department of Pediatrics, Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit, Michigan, USA
  1. Correspondence to Dr Tej K Mattoo, Department of Pediatrics, Wayne State University, School of Medicine, Detroit, Michigan 48201-1928, USA; tmattoo{at}med.wayne.edu
View Full Text

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/ebmed-2017-110784

Statistics from Altmetric.com

Commentary on: Hewitt IK, Pennesi M, Morello W, et al. Antibiotic prophylaxis for urinary tract infection-related renal scarring: a systematic review. Pediatrics 2017;139:e20163145.

Context

Renal scarring is a potentially serious long-term complication of acute pyelonephritis, and the risk increases significantly in children with high-grade vesicoureteral reflux (VUR) and recurrent urinary tract infection (UTI).1 For decades it has been a common practice to use antimicrobial prophylaxis or surgical correction to prevent recurrent UTI and renal scarring in children with VUR. Some recent studies have shown that antimicrobial prophylaxis significantly decreases the risk of UTI recurrence in children with VUR but does not significantly impact the risk of renal scarring when compared with placebo or no treatment.2 3

Methods

A review of the literature and a meta-analysis were done …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2017. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.