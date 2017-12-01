You are here

Commentary: Surgery
Minimal difference in survival between radical prostatectomy and observation in men with modest life expectancy
  1. Vignesh T Packiam,
  2. Scott E Eggener
  1. Department of Surgery, Section of Urology, The University of Chicago Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA
  1. Correspondence to Dr Vignesh T Packiam, Department of Surgery, Section of Urology, The University of Chicago Medicine, Chicago, IL 60637, USA; vignesh.packiam{at}uchospitals.edu
http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/ebmed-2017-110837

Commentary on: Wilt TJ, Jones KM, Barry MJ, et al. Follow-up of prostatectomy versus observation for early prostate cancer. N Engl J Med 2017;377:132–42.

Context

Screening, diagnosis and management of localised prostate cancer remains controversial.

Methods

Prostate Cancer Intervention Versus Observation Trial (PIVOT) was a randomised controlled trial that accrued 731 men with prostate cancer (PCa) between 1994 and 2002 from Veterans Affairs hospitals. Patients were randomised to radical prostatectomy (n=364) or observation (n=367). Inclusion criteria was clinical stage T1–T2 (organ confined), prostate-specific antigen (PSA) <50 ng/mL, age ≤75 years and estimated life expectancy >10 years. Primary and secondary outcomes were all-cause and prostate-cancer mortality.

Findings

Median age was 67 years, median PSA 7.8 ng/mL and 45% of patients were clinical stage T2 (palpable on exam). After 19.5 years follow-up (median 12.7 years), cumulative all-cause mortality was similar between surgery and observation (61.3% vs 66.8%; HR 0.84; 95% CI 0.70 …

