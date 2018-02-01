Article Text
Correction
Correction: Ten essential papers for the practice of evidence-based medicine
Statistics from Altmetric.com
View Abstract
Nunan D, Sullivan JO, Heneghan C, et al. Ten essential papers for the practice of evidence-based medicine. Evidence-Based Medicine 2017;22:202–204.
When this article was first published in print, the title, subheadings and DOI number were missing due to a typesetting error. The online version was not affected by this (http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/ebmed-2017-110854). The article can be found in full on the following pages: 26-28.
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.
Copyright information:
© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2018. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.