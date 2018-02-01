High incidence of cervical cancer in women over 60 is likely due to less intensive cervical screening in this generation of women

Commentary on: Wang J, Andrae B, Sundstrom K, et al. Effectiveness of cervical screening after age 60 years according to screening history: nationwide cohort study in Sweden. PLoS Med 2017;14:e1002414.

Context

In many countries the distribution of the incidence of cervical cancer peaks at around 45 and 65 years of age. The reason for this phenomenon could have at least two explanations: (1) an underlying biological explanation so that the older a woman is the higher the risk for her to get cervical cancer no matter her vita sexualis or if she has participated in cervical screening, which is the case with, for example, breast and colorectal cancer; (2) women older than 60 years have participated …