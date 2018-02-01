You are here

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Commentary
Emergency care
Angiotensin II increases blood pressure in patients with refractory vasodilatory shock
  1. Giovanni Landoni,
  2. Alessandro Belletti
  1. Department of Anesthesia and Intensive Care, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy
  1. Correspondence to Professor Giovanni Landoni, Department of Anesthesia and Intensive Care, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan 20132, Italy; landoni.giovanni{at}hsr.it

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/ebmed-2017-110870

Statistics from Altmetric.com

Commentary on: Khanna A, English SW, Wang XS, et al. ATHOS-3 Investigators. Angiotensin II for the treatment of vasodilatory shock. N Engl J Med 2017;377:419–430.

Context

Vasodilatory or distributive shock is the most common cause of shock in intensive care units (ICUs) and is characterised by low blood pressure due to peripheral vasodilation and relative hypovolaemia despite normal or increased cardiac output.1 Immediate treatment with fluids and vasopressors is required to ensure adequate organ perfusion. In several cases the desired level of mean arterial pressure (MAP) cannot be maintained despite high doses of conventional vasopressors, namely catecholamines.2 This condition is called refractory shock and is associated with a poor outcome.2 3 Several studies have investigated the effects of alternative vasopressors for treatment of vasodilatory shock.4 5 …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2018. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.