You are here

Article Text

Article menu

PDF

Commentary: General medicine
Therapeutics
Antibiotic prescribing does not decrease complications in adult patients with lower respiratory tract infections
  1. Morten Lindbæk
  1. Department of General Practice, Antibiotic Centre for Primary Care, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway
  1. Correspondence to Dr Morten Lindbæk, Department of General Practice, Antibiotic Centre for Primary Care, University of Oslo, Oslo 0315, Norway; morten.lindbak{at}medisin.uio.no

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/bmjebm-2017-110794

Statistics from Altmetric.com

Commentry on: Little P, Stuart B, Smith S et al. Antibiotic prescription strategies and adverse outcome for uncomplicated lower respiratory tract infections: prospective cough complication cohort (3C) study. BMJ 2017;357:j2148.

Context

Many studies have shown overprescribing for lower respiratory tract infections (LRTIs) despite a viral cause in most cases. There have been conflicting results as to complications, such as hospitalisation and death. Little and colleagues conducted a large prospective study in an attempt to answer these questions.1

Methods

This prospective study took place over 4 years and included patients with LRTIs: 28 779 adult patients from 522 UK general practices. General practitioners (GPs) used a standardised form, including sign symptoms and antibiotic prescribing, immediate, delayed or no prescribing. Observation time was 30 days. Outcome measures …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2018. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.