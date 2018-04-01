Antibiotic prescribing does not decrease complications in adult patients with lower respiratory tract infections

Article Text
Commentry on: Little P, Stuart B, Smith S et al. Antibiotic prescription strategies and adverse outcome for uncomplicated lower respiratory tract infections: prospective cough complication cohort (3C) study. BMJ 2017;357:j2148.
Context
Many studies have shown overprescribing for lower respiratory tract infections (LRTIs) despite a viral cause in most cases. There have been conflicting results as to complications, such as hospitalisation and death. Little and colleagues conducted a large prospective study in an attempt to answer these questions.1
Methods
This prospective study took place over 4 years and included patients with LRTIs: 28 779 adult patients from 522 UK general practices. General practitioners (GPs) used a standardised form, including sign symptoms and antibiotic prescribing, immediate, delayed or no prescribing. Observation time was 30 days. Outcome measures …
