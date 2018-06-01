Faecal immunochemical tests have the potential for correctly ruling out colorectal cancer in symptomatic patients

Commentary on: Westwood M, Lang S, Armstrong N, et al. Faecal immunochemical tests (FIT) can help to rule out colorectal cancer in patients presenting in primary care with lower abdominal symptoms: a systematic review conducted to inform new NICE DG30 diagnostic guidance. BMC Med 2017 Oct 24;15:189.

Context Efforts aimed to increase awareness of colorectal cancer (CRC) symptoms and to reduce the proportion of cases diagnosed following an emergency presentation might result in a substantial increase in the demand for diagnostic colonoscopies, exceeding the available endoscopy capacity. The aim of this systematic review was to analyse the diagnostic performance of quantitative faecal immunochemical test (FIT) as a triage test for patients with lower abdominal symptoms.1