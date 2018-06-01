Article Text
Letter
Introducing the informed health choices project to Ireland
We were delighted to read the recently published paper by Iain Chalmers, Andy Oxman and colleagues identifying the key concepts framework of the Informed Health Choices (IHC) project.1 We welcome the framework they describe and the guidance it provides to those of wanting to encourage children to learn about healthcare decisions.
Our interest in introducing primary school children in Ireland to informed health choices …
