Whether neonatal phototherapy increases the risk of cancer in children is a disturbing unresolved issue
- 1Department of Pediatrics, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, McGovern Medical School, Houston, Texas, USA
- 2Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, McGovern Medical School, Houston, Texas, USA
- Correspondence to : Professor Jon E Tyson, Department of Pediatrics, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, McGovern Medical School, Houston, TX 77225, USA; jon.e.tyson{at}uth.tmc.edu
Commentary on:
Context
Phototherapy (PT) has been widely used for decades to reduce the total serum bilirubin of neonates, and the belief that the benefits far outweigh the hazards may warrant reconsideration not only for preterm infants …