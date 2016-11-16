Early initiation of antiretroviral therapy prevents HIV transmission to seronegative sexual partners

Commentary on: Cohen MS, Chen YQ, McCauley M, et al. Antiretroviral therapy for the prevention of HIV-1 transmission. N Engl J Med ;375:830–9.

Context

In 2011, interim results from the HIV Prevention Trials Network (HPTN) 052 trial confirmed that early antiretroviral therapy (ART) markedly reduces HIV transmission in serodiscordant couples.1 This, along with evidence that therapeutic benefits accrue from starting ART earlier,1–3 led the WHO to recommend that all patients with HIV infection start ART as soon as possible after diagnosis.4 Cohen et al have now published a final analysis from their original HPTN 052 report.