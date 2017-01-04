Having your cake and EATing it too: early timing of multiple allergen introduction does not increase the risk of developing food allergy in standard risk, breastfed infants
- 1Department of Pediatrics, Section of Allergy and Immunology, Children's Hospital Colorado, Aurora, Colorado, USA
- 2Department of Pediatrics, Division of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Cincinnatti Children's Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA
Context
Food allergy is a chronic public health problem affecting as many as 8–10% of children and has no present cure or treatment.1 Though delayed allergen introduction was formerly recommended that children with a family history of atopy, this strategy was later retracted given no evidence that this approach was of benefit.2 ,3 Recently, more data have emerged supporting a protective association between early allergen introduction and a reduced risk of developing food allergy in high-risk infants, but not in standard-risk children.4
Methods
To address this question, Perkin et …