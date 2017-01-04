rss
Evid Based Med doi:10.1136/ebmed-2016-110488
  • Therapeutics/Prevention
  • Randomised controlled trial

Having your cake and EATing it too: early timing of multiple allergen introduction does not increase the risk of developing food allergy in standard risk, breastfed infants

  1. Carina Venter2
  1. 1Department of Pediatrics, Section of Allergy and Immunology, Children's Hospital Colorado, Aurora, Colorado, USA
  2. 2Department of Pediatrics, Division of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Cincinnatti Children's Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA
  1. Correspondence to : Dr Matthew Greenhawt, Department of Pediatrics, Section of Allergy and Immunology, Children's Hospital Colorado, 13123 E 16th Avenue, Aurora, CO 80045, USA; Matthew.Greenhawt{at}childrenscolorado.org

Commentary on: Perkin MR, Logan K, Tseng A, et al. EAT Study Team. Randomized trial of introduction of allergenic foods in breast-fed infants. N Engl J Med 2016;374:173343.

Context

Food allergy is a chronic public health problem affecting as many as 8–10% of children and has no present cure or treatment.1 Though delayed allergen introduction was formerly recommended that children with a family history of atopy, this strategy was later retracted given no evidence that this approach was of benefit.2 ,3 Recently, more data have emerged supporting a protective association between early allergen introduction and a reduced risk of developing food allergy in high-risk infants, but not in standard-risk children.4

Methods

To address this question, Perkin et …

[Full text of this article]