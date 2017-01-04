Weekly adalimumab significantly reduces the number of abscesses and inflammatory nodules in patients with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa
Commentary on:
Context
Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) is a painful, chronic inflammatory skin disease, characterised by the presence of inflamed nodules, abscesses, pustules, fistulas and scar tissue, usually located in the axillary and inguinal area. Treatment is difficult; most patients require a combination of surgical treatment and medical treatment. The clinical symptoms can be reduced considerably by using anti-inflammatory medication. Since 2001, several monoclonal antibodies have been tried in HS, including the tumour necrosis factor α (TNF-α) inhibitors infliximab, etanercept …