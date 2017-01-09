CPAP did not reduce cardiovascular events in patients with coronary or cerebrovascular disease and moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnoea

Commentary on: McEvoy RD, Antic NA, Heeley E, et al. CPAP for prevention of cardiovascular events in obstructive sleep apnea. N Engl J Med ;375:919–31

Context

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a major health problem globally. Many of the traditionally recognised risk factors contributing to adverse outcomes in these patients are managed in secondary prevention models. Obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), a common condition in such patients,1 has been largely neglected. The first-line treatment of OSA is nasal continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treatment, which reduces daytime sleepiness and improves quality of life.2 However, the majority of individuals with CVD and concomitant OSA do not report daytime sleepiness. Until recently, there was a lack of long-term prospective randomised controlled trials (RCTs) addressing whether CPAP should be prescribed to non-sleepy …