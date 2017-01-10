rss
In simulation modelling, there are multiple ways to effectively screen for colorectal cancer

  1. Theodore R Levin
  1. Correspondence to: Theodore R Levin, Department of Gastroenterology, Kaiser Permanente, 1425 South Main Street, Walnut Creek, California 94596, USA; theodore.levin{at}kp.org

Commentary on: Knudsen AB, Zauber AG, Rutter CM, et al. Estimation of Benefits, Burden, and Harms of Colorectal Cancer Screening Strategies: Modeling Study for the US Preventive Services Task Force. JAMA 2016;315(23):2595609.

Context

Of the available colorectal cancer (CRC) screening tests, only flexible sigmoidoscopy and faecal occult blood tests have been evaluated with randomized controlled trials (RCTs). Colonoscopy and faecal immunochemical tests (FITs) are commonly used for CRC screening, but RCT evidence will not be available for at least a decade.

Methods

For its 2016 CRC screening recommendation, the US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) commissioned the Cancer Intervention and Surveillance Modeling Network (CISNET) to analyse 8 screening tests, in 204 screening strategies in a hypothetical cohort of US 40-year-olds, using 3 different models. Each model simulated the adenoma–carcinoma sequence with …

