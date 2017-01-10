In simulation modelling, there are multiple ways to effectively screen for colorectal cancer

Commentary on: Knudsen AB, Zauber AG, Rutter CM, et al. Estimation of Benefits, Burden, and Harms of Colorectal Cancer Screening Strategies: Modeling Study for the US Preventive Services Task Force. JAMA ;315(23):2595–609.

Context Of the available colorectal cancer (CRC) screening tests, only flexible sigmoidoscopy and faecal occult blood tests have been evaluated with randomized controlled trials (RCTs). Colonoscopy and faecal immunochemical tests (FITs) are commonly used for CRC screening, but RCT evidence will not be available for at least a decade.