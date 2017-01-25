Nasal continuous positive airway pressure outperforms heated high-flow nasal cannula therapy as primary respiratory therapy in preterm infants
Context
High-flow nasal cannula (HFNC) therapy for preterm newborn infants has quickly gained popularity,1 despite few studies evaluating the underlying mechanisms and lack of high-quality studies evaluating its efficacy.2 Our recent systematic review and meta-analysis,3 and the Cochrane review4 suggested that HFNC therapy was comparable in efficacy to continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) as a primary mode of support in preterm infants at birth, for respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in preterm …