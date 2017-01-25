Single dose of prophylactic oral dextrose gel reduces neonatal hypoglycaemia

Commentary on: Hegarty JE, Harding JE, Gamble GD, et al. Prophylactic oral dextrose gel for newborn babies at risk of neonatal hypoglycaemia: a randomised controlled dose-finding trial (the Pre-hPOD Study). PLoS Med ;13: .

Context

Oral dextrose gel is a novel therapeutic option to manage asymptomatic neonatal hypoglycaemia. Previous studies1–3 have shown that the use of 40% buccal dextrose gel along with feeds reduces the need for intravenous dextrose therapy, promotes maternal infant bonding and reduces cost. The ease of administering the dextrose gel via the buccal mucosa2 and improvement in breastfeeding rates have made this a popular therapy for hypoglycaemia and is currently being implemented in nurseries across the world. The incidence of hypoglycaemia is almost 50% in neonates with risk factors, including maternal diabetes, maternal β blocker therapy, large or small for gestational age and …